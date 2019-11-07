WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Radar | Details | Colder Temps Moving In
Filed Under:Citizen’s Meritorious Act Award, City of Mansfield, DFW News, Gabriel Vivoni, house fire, mansfield, Mansfield City Council, Mansfield Fire Department, teen hero, teen honor


MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Mansfield is set to recognize the effort of 17-year-old Gabriel Vivoni, who saved an 11-year-old neighbor from a house fire on Monday.

Next Monday, November 11, Mayor David Cook and the Mansfield Fire Department will award Vivoni the Citizen’s Meritorious Act Award.

That will happen at 7:00 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

Vivoni was returning home from swim practice on Monday when he saw a neighbor’s house on fire.

Gabriel Vivoni saved an 11-year-old neighbor in Mansfield from a house fire. (Robbie Owens – CBS 11)

He said he initially thought it might be someone welding, but something made him take a second look. That’s when he realized it was a fire.​

“I ran to the door and I knocked on it and I was banging,” he recalled. “I was ringing the doorbell trying to get their attention. No one responded.”​

He’d called 911 and hurried to get his parents. Still, the vehicle parked in the driveway worried him. Perhaps it was the lifeguard in him, but the 17-year-old says he had to make sure no one was inside. So he rushed into the burning garage.​

He was able to enter the home through the garage door.​

“As soon as I turned the corner, I found the boy,” says Gabriel. “He looked pretty tired.”​

Comments