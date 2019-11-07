THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Nat King Cole — born Nathaniel Adams Coles in 1919 — was an accomplished jazz pianist and vocalist, recording over 100 songs in his career that were popular on the record charts.
Cole had the Nat King Cole Trio that was a model for other small jazz ensembles. He was also an actor in motion pictures and television, and became the first African-American to host a series on network television.
Today’s song is “Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire,” also known as “The Christmas Song” or “Merry Christmas To You,” was written by Robert Wells and Mel Torme’ in 1945.
Cole and his trio were the first to record the song in 1946. Other artists who have recorded it include Torme’, Christina Aguilera, Michael Buble’, Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby and Celine Dion. All of these versions are excellent as well, but it’s hard to beat Nat King Cole!
The song just make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside!! Enjoy!!
