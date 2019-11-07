Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A University of North Texas staff member used a racial slur during a discussion panel about hate speech Thursday evening, university president Neal Smatresk said.
In a tweet posted at 9:29 p.m. Nov. 7, Smatresk said a member of the UNT System legal staff “used a racial epithet that was not reflective” of the values of the university.
Response to the "When Hate Comes to Campus" panel discussion tonight: pic.twitter.com/Iy26g4JQE5
— Neal Smatresk (@UNTPrez) November 8, 2019
According to the the university’s newspaper, North Texas Daily, a UNT System assistant general counsel member said the n-word during “When Hate Comes to Campus,” an event designed to give a legal overview of the first amendment and free speech.
You must log in to post a comment.