DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A University of North Texas staff member used a racial slur during a discussion panel about hate speech Thursday evening, university president Neal Smatresk said.

In a tweet posted at 9:29 p.m. Nov. 7, Smatresk said a member of the UNT System legal staff “used a racial epithet that was not reflective” of the values of the university.

According to the the university’s newspaper, North Texas Daily, a UNT System assistant general counsel member said the n-word during “When Hate Comes to Campus,” an event designed to give a legal overview of the first amendment and free speech.

