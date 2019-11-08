DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) –Three people are dead and traffic was backed up after an 18-wheeler exploded on I-35 W, according to the Denton Fire Department.
Three more people were injured and taken to the hospital.
Firefighters and police officers responded Friday afternoon to the major crash in the 2300 block of I-35 W. The grisly crash scene showed two cars atop the burned out semi-truck. There were fatalities in three of the burned out cars, including the two on the big rig. Police said there were six cars involved, four of which were passenger vehicles, three were semi-trucks. Police had to count the rims to discern how many vehicles were involved.
Both directions of traffic were closed until about 4 p.m. when the westbound lanes reopened.
Firefighters are spraying the truck with water. It appears there are tanks around the truck. No word on what could be in them. pic.twitter.com/6jU9p3e7Jx
— Julian Esparza (@JulianEsparzaTV) November 8, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.