FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Brookhaven College campus in Farmers Branch is evacuating students and faculty due to a bomb threat, the school said on Twitter.

The school said those on campus should evacuate by foot and that others should avoid the area.

There has been no word on injuries as authorities respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

