FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Brookhaven College campus in Farmers Branch is evacuating students and faculty due to a bomb threat, the school said on Twitter.
The school said those on campus should evacuate by foot and that others should avoid the area.
This is a DCCCD Alert: Brookhaven College is experiencing an emergency evacuation due to a Bomb Threat. Evacuate location by foot immediately. Do not use a vehicle. Not at site? STAY AWAY for your own safety.
— Brookhaven College (@brookhaven) November 8, 2019
There has been no word on injuries as authorities respond.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
