



– Overcast skies and chilly temperatures didn’t cloud the mood outside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Friday.

The music duo Twenty One Pilots is performing the first show to be held in the new venue.

Dozens of fans of the group spent several nights in the cold, camping out in tents for coveted wristbands that grant access to the pit level for the concert.

“I got here Wednesday at 10 a.m. I got here at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Four p.m. on Tuesday,” said a group of four friends near the front of the line.

The concertgoers are in Fort Worth came from all over Texas, and beyond: at least one person flew in from Miami. Another drove from Louisiana.

Those who chose to campout came armed with layers of clothing, hand warmers, and hot coffee.

“It’s cold out here, but in here it’s nice,” said Malorie Soulier, peeking out of her tent.

Everyone in this group already has a ticket to the show. Wristbands will be given out at 4 p.m. Friday on a first come, first serve basis.

Some of the local fans are also excited to check out the new Dickies Arena.

“When they got it finished, I was looking at the pictures and was like ‘alright I’m excited about this’. Brand new arena first event ever, we get to be a part of it. It’s kind of cool,” said Christopher Goodson, from Canton.

Doors open for wristband holders at 6:30 p.m., general admission opens at 7 p.m., and Twenty One Pilots takes the stage at Dickies Arena at 8 p.m.