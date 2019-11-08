DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Southwest Airlines has once again pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes.

Southwest said Friday that it will keep its Max out of its schedule until March 6, about a month longer than previously planned, citing continued uncertainty.

The airline says it’s monitoring information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about software improvements and pilot-training requirements that will be part of returning the plane to flight.

Without the planes, Southwest says it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday.

Southwest had 34 Max planes when they were grounded in March and had expected more to be delivered this year.

American Airlines announced late Friday afternoon it too would wait until March 2020 to put the plane back in service.

Here is the company’s statement on the matter:

American Airlines remains in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Boeing. Based on the latest guidance, American anticipates that the resumption of scheduled commercial service on American’s fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will occur March 5, 2020. Once the aircraft is certified, American expects to run exhibition flights, or flights for American team members and invited guests only, prior to March 5.

