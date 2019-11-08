DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of dealing drugs and murdering a 19-year-old Dallas woman in 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Freddie Gilbert was convicted Thursday for fatally shooting Jacquisha Isaac, drug trafficking and possessing a gun. He faces up to life in federal prison.
Prosecutors said Gilbert shot Isaac in the head on Oct. 29, 2017 while she was sitting inside his car and while he was outside. They said he then put her body in the trunk of his car.
According to prosecutors, her body was discovered after Gilbert was pulled over for speeding just hours after the shooting.
“Far too often, drug trafficking spurs horrific acts of violence,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said. “In this case, a known cocaine dealer legally barred from possessing a weapon gunned down an innocent 19-year-old, then shoved her in the trunk like a piece of trash. We will not allow his crimes to go unpunished.”
