FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Frightening moments during an early morning traffic stop when a Fort Worth police officer is hit by a car traveling on Highway 287.
The injured officer was assisting a colleague with a DWI traffic stop near the Harmon Road exit along Highway 287.
Officials say it was around 2:30 a.m. when the female officer was putting out traffic cones and flares to alert drivers of the stopped vehicles, when another driver hit her and sideswiped her squad car.
The impact of the crash caused the suspect’s vehicle to veer off the roadway. After coming to a stop in a grassy median the male driver jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.
Police in the Air One helicopter joined officers on the ground searching for the suspect, and found him walking on the service road. After a brief chase into a field police captured the suspect and arrested him for Intoxication Assault.
The injured officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and is in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.
