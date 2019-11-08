



Tanner Lane Brock, 21, was found in the Wise County city of Alvord on Friday, and is now charged with the murder of Jade Harris, 20.

Harris’ family told CBS 11, Brock had assaulted her in the past.

Harris’ body was found on the banks of Denton Creek west of Ponder on Sunday.

Harris’ mother Sorena Herrington said no one in the family had heard from Harris since October 25, but they didn’t realize she was missing until her husband, John saw her car on the side of the road in Carrollton on November 1.

Herrington said the couple had recently separated, and Harris was staying with a friend in Alvarado.

After calls to law enforcement in Alvarado, and Prosper, where Harris used to live, Herrington said they were able to file a missing person report in Carrollton Nov. 3. The young mother’s body was discovered that same day.

“It can only be a boyfriend, a close friend,” Sorena Herrington said. “It’s somebody she knows — period. That’s all I know, and that’s where I’m keeping my mind or trying to.”

Herrington described her daughter as very independent, and determined.

“She blows up the atmosphere whenever she comes in,” she said. “She’s a good kid. She loves her kids. Loves, loves, loves her kids.”

Harris leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services confirmed it had temporary custody of the children since September but details of the case are confidential.