AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – They have a combined age of 211 years and that makes a Texas pair the oldest living couple in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Austin resident John Henderson is 106 and his wife, Charlotte, is 105.
It’s being put mildly when it’s said that the Hendersons love story has stood the test of time. On December 15, they will celebrate 80 years of marriage.
The two met in class at The University of Texas in 1934. Charlotte was studying to become a teacher, while John was a guard for the football team.
They married in 1939 during the Great Depression and spent just $7 on the hotel room for their honeymoon.
This isn’t the only record that John holds — he is also the oldest living former UT football player. For the past 84 years, he’s held a tradition of attending at least one Longhorn football game each season.
Both are still very healthy, and John exercises every day. Ten years ago, the two moved into the Longhorn Village, a senior living community associated with a University of Texas alumni group.
So what’s the secret to a long life and happy marriage? Live life in moderation and be cordial to your spouse, John said.
