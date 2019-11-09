FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) — Farmers Branch police are asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a man who attempted to abduct a 12-year-old Saturday.
Around 1:26 p.m. Nov. 9, police responded to an attempted child abduction at 14226 Heritage Cir., where the victim told officers an unknown male approached her with a weapon.
Police said the 12-year-old was able to get away from the suspect with minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a 40 to 50-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet-tall, with a medium build and a gray/white mustache. Police said he was seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue short-sleeved shirt and jeans.
He fled the area towards Josey Lane in an older model, silver mid-sized car with no tint on the windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmers Branch Police Department at 972-919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.
