DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found dead outside R.L. Thornton Elementary School Saturday morning.
At approximately 7 a.m., a passerby called police in regard to a young black male lying in the paved area of the schoolyard at 6011 Old Ox Rd. When officers arrived, they found the young male — whose name is unknown at this time — and Dallas Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said he appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
Residents in the area reported hearing gunfire at around 8 p.m. the night before.
Currently, there is no information on any suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Det. Heathcote with the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4310.
