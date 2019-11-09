Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A sexual assault suspect was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer after pulling out a rifle on them at a gas station Wednesday.
The Bexar County medical examiner identified the man who was shot as 34-year-old Raul Casas Campos.
Police Chief William McManus and County Sheriff Javier Salazar said officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were following Campos when he pulled into the gas station at a Walmart.
McManus said Campos pulled out a rifle as officers approached the vehicle and a San Antonio officer shot him.
The officer’s name has not been released at this time.
