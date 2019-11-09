Comments
TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 29-year-old man has died after being shot by a suspect who broke into his Texarkana apartment early Saturday morning, police said.
Texarkana police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said in a news release that Craig Garner died at a hospital where he was taken following the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Nov. 9.
Vaughn said officers who were called to the apartment found Garner wounded near a bedroom with a gunshot wound.
Police said the victim’s wife told officers that she and Garner were awakened by someone kicking at the door of the apartment, and Garner was shot after getting up to investigate the noise.
No arrests have been made at this time.
