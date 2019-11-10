FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth has stopped plans to end life support for 9-month-old Tinslee Lewis.
Tinslee was diagnosed with Ebstien Anomaly, a heart defect, which caused her heart to be so enlarged that it caused chronic lung disease. She has had three surgeries and has also been on a ventilator for roughly two months.
Under Texas’ “10 day law,” in which medical facilities can withdraw treatment, hospital officials gave Tinslee’s mother, Trinity, notice last Thursday that they would be taking her baby girl off life support Nov. 10. But the family wanted more time to find another hospital to care for her.
And after fighting for Tinslee’s life, her mother got a judge to sign a restraining order — giving the family until Nov. 22 to find another hospital.
Hospital spokeswoman Winifred King said officials believe Tinslee’s best interest is to “free her from artificial intervention and suffering.”
But, during a news conference Sunday evening, Trinity’s great aunt, Beverly Winston, said Tinslee is a fighter and she deserves to fight for her life.
“We are a family who believes where theres just a little air, theres hope. So, don’t take nothing from her that you know she needs,” Winston said. “Regardless of your reason, what the law is — she deserves the chance to fight for her life, and she has a troop who will help her 100% and above.”
WATCH: Family Of Tinslee Lewis Holds News Conference Following Hospital’s Delay To Take Her Off Life Support
