FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after three people were injured following a shooting in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.
Just after 5:30 a.m. Nov. 10, police responded to a shooting call near the 3100 block of N. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot in his upper body, and a young female who was disoriented.
Before responding to the shooting call, there was a report of two gun shots heard at or around the same area.
During the investigation, officers found another male near N. Main Street that had unknown injuries to his head.
All three individuals — whose names have not been released — were transported to a local hospital, where the male who was shot is in critical condition. The other two victim’s conditions are unknown at this time.
The Fort Worth Police Department has not made any arrests.
