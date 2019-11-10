Filed Under:90 feet, Bridge, dead, dps, fall, Fort Worth, FWPD, I-20, i-35, motorcycle, motorcyclist, North Texas, Police, Woman

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died after falling about 90 feet from a Fort Worth bridge Saturday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9, police received a call that a motorcyclist had wrecked into a wall on the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound I-20.

The caller reported that the occupant of the motorcycle had gone over the bridge.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle on the ramp and located a woman under the bridge, approximately 90 feet below.

The woman — whose identity has not been released — was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

 

