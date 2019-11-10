Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died after falling about 90 feet from a Fort Worth bridge Saturday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9, police received a call that a motorcyclist had wrecked into a wall on the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound I-20.
The caller reported that the occupant of the motorcycle had gone over the bridge.
When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle on the ramp and located a woman under the bridge, approximately 90 feet below.
The woman — whose identity has not been released — was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
