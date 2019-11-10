NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Across North Texas, several efforts are underway to prepare for the forecasted freezing temperatures.

Homeowners in North Dallas — still dealing with debris left behind by the Oct. 20 tornado — are trying to bag as much of it as they can as wind speeds could reach 40-45 mph.

And for those who don’t have a home, area churches and the city have a plan to help.

Senior Pastor of Oak Lawn UMC Rachel Baughman said they’ll be serving hot meals and will have bed space for up to 80 people Monday and Tuesday.

“We got a lot of unsheltered neighbors here in the Oak Lawn area, so on freezing nights we open our doors,” Baughman said.

Unlike previous years, she said the shelter is very proud that they have a plan to react.

“All the shelter directors have been working in collaboration with folks from the city and Office of Homeless Solutions to try to come up with a plan for some time now,” Baughman said.

OHS is working to secure experienced volunteers to aid in the operation.

On top of Oak Lawn UMC’s work, the City of Dallas said if their shelters reach capacity, they’ll open up a temporary shelter with about 240 beds at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, operating Monday and Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. the following days.

The City of Dallas says both the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue will also assist with emergency needs over the next couple of days.