FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The father of Atatiana Jefferson — the 28-year-old woman who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer last month — has died, sources told CBS 11.
Sources told CBS 11’s Erin Jones Saturday evening that Marquis Jefferson, 58, died just short of a month after his daughter’s death. Family spokesman Bruce Carter said he “died of a broken heart” around 6:30 p.m. at Charlton Methodist Hospital in Dallas.
Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when former officer Aaron Dean shot and killed her through a window of the Allen Avenue home.
Jones sat down with Jefferson’s father in October, where he shared the heartbreak of losing his only daughter.
“Her mother called me yesterday morning. She say ‘Tay was shot,’” he recalled. “I mean it’s senseless. My daughter was 28. My daughter was 28-years-old. Had her whole life in front of her.”
The cause of his death is not known at this time.
Dean resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department before he could be fired, and was later arrested and charged with murder.
