FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has been stabbed, and another was run over following a road rage incident in Fort Worth Sunday evening.
Just after 6 p.m. Nov. 10, officers were sent to 2310 Ridgmar Blvd., where a road rage incident turned into an argument.
During the argument, police said the aggressor pulled out a knife and stabbed the other driver. And when the victim and his party got in their vehicle to leave the area, the aggressor jumped in front of the vehicle and began to damage the front window. However, the aggressor fell under the vehicle and was run over as the victim fled.
The aggressor — whose identity has not been released — is still being evaluated at a nearby hospital, meanwhile the stabbing victim, who has also not been identified, is in stable condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
