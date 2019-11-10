  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just call him “The Toe Tapper.”

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper caught two balls on the sideline with his toes just barely in play twice during a third quarter drive.

One of those catches was hauled in for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 21-20 lead.

The other was just four plays before that touchdown for an impressive 13-yard catch as Dak Prescott scrambled out of the pocket.

This was Cooper’s seventh touchdown of the season.

