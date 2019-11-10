ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just call him “The Toe Tapper.”
Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper caught two balls on the sideline with his toes just barely in play twice during a third quarter drive.
PSA📣AMARI COOPER IS NOT HUMAN
Unbelievable 🙌touchdown grab! #MINvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/SWiYDvgkkR
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 11, 2019
One of those catches was hauled in for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 21-20 lead.
The other was just four plays before that touchdown for an impressive 13-yard catch as Dak Prescott scrambled out of the pocket.
COOPPPP📣
Again…how does he do it?!?#MINvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/V9CYrkn8KY
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 11, 2019
This was Cooper’s seventh touchdown of the season.
