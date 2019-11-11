DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 15-year-old boy found shot and killed outside a Dallas elementary school Saturday has been identified as Mikel Phillips, police said.
At approximately 7 a.m. Nov. 9, a passerby called police in regard to a young black male lying in the paved area of R.L. Thornton Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found Phillips and Dallas Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said he appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
Residents in the area reported hearing gunfire at around 8 p.m. the night before.
There are currently no suspects at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Det. Heathcote with the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4310.
You must log in to post a comment.