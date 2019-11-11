ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas couple is celebrated a major milestone Monday – 80 years of marriage.

Buddy and Gertie Thomas wed on Nov. 11, 1939.

They still remember the day they met at a little church near Houston.

“He said, in his mind, that he was going to marry me,” said Gertie Thomas. “And he did a little bit later that year, alright.”

She was 14, and he was 18.

“We had a lot of fun,” Gertie said. “We moved to Arlington in 1940.”

Over the next several decades, their family grew. Buddy and Gertie have three children, nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

One of their daughters, Karlos Clark, says they has been an inspiration and an example for the entire family.

“They just seem to do the right thing, make good choices through the years,” Clark said, “Stay involved in church, love people, help their family. It’s just what they do. They don’t know a different way to live.”

The family is in awe of the duo making it to their 80th wedding anniversary, but Buddy and Gertie don’t really see it as a big accomplishment.

“I don’t think there’s anything that’s been hard about marriage,” said Gertie. “We’ve always loved one another and put each other first.”

Their faith has been their foundation. Buddy and Gertie are very involved in their church, and their family says they are the first to help others in need.

If they have a secret to marriage, it’s this: “Loving the Lord and loving one another.”

Gertie is now 94 and Buddy is 98. They wake up each day grateful for a lifetime of memories together and for the chance to make new ones, side by side.

“We can all hope to live 80 years, much less be married 80 years,” said Clark.

The celebration continues this month for Buddy and Gertie. There is going to be a big party at their church on November 23.