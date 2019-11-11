DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Like an obnoxious guest, the cold front’s arrival was impossible to ignore, but at least Bobbie Northcutt was prepared for the abrupt shift in the temperature.

“It said it was gonna be 66 when we got up and dropping rapidly to about 33 tonight,” she shared quickly as student pickup was getting underway at Zavala Environmental Science Academy in Grand Prairie. “I check it every morning on my phone.”

In spite of the weather warnings, many parents said they were still caught off guard on Monday.

“They made me bring his coat,” explained Zavala Dad Edgar Garcia.”

His son, Jaylen, a 4th grader, delivered a charming, sheepish grin in response, but couldn’t quite explain why he left home without it. It is, parents say, a common battle.

“My other one sneaks out the house with summer clothes on,” says a frustrated Renard Reese. “He’ll put shorts and shirts in his backpack and come to school and change.”

“It was warm,” explained Nevaeh Holmes, a 5th grader also arrived without a coat. “It was not as cold as this.” Nevaeh says the change in the weather caught her by surprise and tomorrow she plans to “wear a coat!”

District leaders are watching the weather changes closely as well, and are urging parents to make sure students are dressed warmly.

“We know that kids have to wait at bus stops and they’re going to be outside for some amount of time,” says Grand Prairie ISD spokesperson Sam Buchmeyer. “So make sure they’re bundled up and ready to go, but once they get on those buses, once they get into the schools, everything will be warm and inviting.”

Students at what’s called a Choice campus with a focus on science, may not have been too thrilled with the shift in the weather, but at least they understand it.

Jordan Lopez, a 5th grader was sure he’d get “hypothermia.”

When asked about what he’s learned about changes in the weather, he replied promptly, “That it changes because the earth spins on its axis.”

But he couldn’t quite say what happened to is coat. He will have it tomorrow, he promises.