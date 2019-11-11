Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a triple shooting in Dallas late Sunday night. The incident happened in the 300 block of South Merrifield Road, west of Loop 12. The three male victims, along with other people, had attended some type of get-together when at least one person opened fired.
Two of the men died at the scene. The third victim was shot in the wrist and is expected to recover.
Detectives are trying to figure out what sparked the shooting. They’re interviewing witnesses and are expected to talk to the survivor, who was being treated at a local hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.