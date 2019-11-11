



An arctic blast didn’t stop North Texans from showing up and honoring those who have served at Dallas’ annual Veterans Day Parade.

Despite the cold weather, men and woman who have served for the country are glad the parade is still taking place.

World War II veteran Conrad Lohoefer said she’d honor a veteran any time.

GALLERY: Military Appreciation Week

“I have a lot of respect for people who are still in the service, serving today,” Lohoefer said.

This year, the parade honored the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of France.

And the rain, wind and chilly weather caused no changes to the program.

The floats, cars, bands and military vehicles winded through downtown Dallas to City Hall, paying tribute to the men and women in service along the way.

Hundreds of people — volunteers, veterans and those who came out just in support — brought layers to add throughout the day.

Desert Storm veteran Ricky Williams Sr. said the weather did concern him and others at first.

“We’re just glad they haven’t canceled it up to this point,” Williams said. “We’ve all got jackets hidden around. I think we’re kind of prepared for it.”

For volunteers like Lisa Young, they powered through to show their support.

“We’ve got all of our coats and our scarves. We’ll make it. We’ll power through,” Young said.