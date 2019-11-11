Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees approved a school scheduling change Monday night that will end the school year sooner.
Ten minutes will be added to each school day next year.
The start time will remain the same. The extra ten minutes will be added to the end of the day.
The goal is to end the school year before Memorial Day weekend, permanently.
The board vote was unanimous.
Not all parents are thrilled with the change, as the fear it make extracurricular activities more difficult to navigate.
The new school calendar will also ensure that FISD has the same spring break as Collin College.
