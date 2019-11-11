DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, approximately 1,800 power outages were reported by 3:00 p.m. Monday.
In some cases, high winds snapped tree limbs that fell on to power lines.
Oncor crews were out monitoring the situation.
“This morning it was 60 degrees and now it’s almost 30 something and there’s freezing cold wind!” Maggie Sparks said.
In Sparks’ northwest Dallas neighborhood, winds reached up to 45 miles per hour Monday afternoon, knocking over her trash cans and nearby tree limbs on to power lines.
“I got a text message at like 1:00 p.m., 12:45 saying a power outage was going on,” she said. “I got home and I put on my sweatpants, my nice comfy pajama top and I’m about to get the dogs and bring them inside.”
Outside her home, Oncor workers braved freezing temperatures to restore power.
A representative for the company said they’re well-trained to work in inclement weather.
“If a customer experiences a power outage, they can report via 888-313-4747, the MyOncor app, My Oncor text alerts, social media or on our website,” Kerri Dunn said. “Personnel have been deployed and will work throughout the night to restore outages as quickly and safely as possible.”
Here are some preparedness and safety resources Oncor has provided:
National Preparedness Month – Are You Ready?
Winter Safety – What You Need To Know
