Dove Opener 2019 part 2Our dove hunting trip on the second day of the season was so successful this year, we couldn’t fit it into just one show. So, here is part two of our dove hunt with the guys from 3Curl Outfitters. We tagged along with Bret, Charles and the rest of their guides for an employee appreciation day hunt, and as usual with these guys, we had a great day! Good fun, good shooting, and a little more info about what all 3Curl offers the outdoorsman and outdoorswoman in North Texas. So, join us for another fun and successful day in the field for that annual Texas tradition of dove hunting!

