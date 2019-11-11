Comments
THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Here’s a great version of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” by Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra from 1935 with Cliff Weston and Edythe Wright on vocals.
The song was recorded on the Victor Records label, so that tells me that the song would have premiered on the NBC Radio Networks (Red or Blue, or both.)
It was written by John Fredrick Coots and Haven Gillespie, first sung on Eddie Cantor’s NBC radio show in November 1934. Since then, multiple recordings and artists have recorded this song.
Turn this one up loud and dance!!
You must log in to post a comment.