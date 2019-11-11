DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — TXU Energy has donated 300 trees to the City of Dallas and hosted a volunteer tree planting at White Rock Lake Park following last month’s tornado that severely damaged the city.
The event, held in partnership with the City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department and the Texas Trees Foundation, included remarks from District 9 Dallas City Council Member Paula Blackmon, who represents one of the areas hardest hit during the June 9 storm.
President of TXU Energy Scott Hudson said the June storm destroyed trees across multiple city-owned parks, and since then, they’ve been working with the city and the Texas Trees Foundation to identify where a significant tree donation can be best served.
“As a North Texas-based company, we realize how hard the June storm and October tornado have been on our neighbors and neighborhoods. As Dallas digs in for the tough work of rebuilding homes and businesses, we are proud to do our part, helping to replace the well-loved trees that make our city parks so special,” Hudson said.
According to a TXU statement Monday, the donated trees — which account for nearly half of those lost in June — are native to the area and will blend in well.
Matt Grubisich, Director of Operations and Urban Forestry for the Texas Trees Foundation said the damage was devastating to Dallas’ tree canopy.
“By replanting these trees, we will be helping to restore the city’s tree canopy ensuring a greener, cleaner, cooler Dallas for future generations,” Grubisich said.
