



Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are heaps of lovable felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Dallas, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cami, domestic shorthair

Cami is a charming female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Dallas Cat Lady Adoptions.

Rest assured: She is already spayed, house-trained and has had all her shots.

A bit more on Cami:

I’m a sweet girl that needs a loving inside home, where I can be your best friend and live out my golden years! I am very calm and gentle, and will make a great companion.

Daisy, domestic shorthair

Daisy is a cheeky female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Humane Society of Dallas.

Daisy gets along well with other cats, and doesn’t mind children. No need for concern: She is already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated.

Here’s what Daisy has say for herself:

My name is Daisy, and I was surrendered with my babies. I would love to find a forever home with lots of laps and treats. Come and meet me so I can steal your heart away.

Zoe, domestic shorthair mix

Zoe is a darling female domestic shorthair mix being kept at A Voice for All Paws, Inc.

Zoe is the life of the party — she gets along great with children, cats and dogs. Don’t worry: She’s already spayed, vaccinated and house-trained.

Notes from Zoe’s current caretakers:

Meet Zoe! She’s a sweet little fireball who just wants love and attention. While Zoe loves all humans, she is particularly fond of men. She will curl up against her person at night, and can be insistent on attention in a very sweet manner!

Calie, domestic shorthair

Calie is a precious female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Humane Society of Dallas.

Calie is friendly as can be, and she’s happy to keep company with other cats and kids. She’s already spayed, vaccinated and house-trained.

About Calie:

My name is Calie, and I was found living outside. I am super sweet, and I love any attention I can get. If you are looking for a cute and sweet friend, come and meet me.

Pickles, domestic shorthair mix

Pickles is an adorable female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at A Voice for All Paws, Inc.

Pickles gets along with other cats, but would prefer to be placed in a household where she is the only pet. She is already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She has mastered her house-training etiquette, too.

From Pickles’ current caretaker:

Pickle is a stunning, super chill beauty. She loves neck rubs, quiet nights on the couch, Netflix and old movies. She’d be a perfect companion for someone looking for a couch buddy in a quiet home.

