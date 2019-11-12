FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –Time is running out for the family of 9-month-old Tinslee Lewis as they continue to search for a facility that will care for the baby who suffers from a rare heart defect.
Tinslee also suffers from chronic lung disease and severe chronic pulmonary hypertension. She has already undergone several complex surgeries and breathes with the assistance of a ventilator.
Her family won a last-minute reprieve to stop Cook Children’s Hospital from taking Tinslee off life support against their wishes on Sunday. The hospital had invoked a Texas law that allows that decision when treatment is deemed futile.
But now, doctors are required to keep treating Tinslee until at least November 22.
“This is part of what makes this the most draconian statute of its kind in the nation. You’ve got ten days – not even business days – and it’s inherently inadequate,” said attorney for Texas Right to Life, Kassi Marks. “It’s a terrible, terrible law. We would hope that it would be repealed or declared unconstitutional and otherwise not utilized against vulnerable people like 9-month-old Tinslee.”
Earlier during the 2019 legislative session, a bill to extend the 10-day rule to 45 days was proposed – but didn’t pass.
Advocates now want the Texas Supreme Court to consider a case challenging the statute or for Governor Abbott to call a special session to address the issue.
