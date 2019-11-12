SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – Weather forecasters, along with police and fire, give the warnings most every year… temperatures are going to be well below freezing, so please make sure your water sprinklers are turned off. The problem? Not everybody listens.
Such it seems is the case today at homes and businesses across North Texas.
After overnight low temperatures in the 20s, with wind chills in he teens, some residents woke up to plants encased in ice, fountains resembling skating rinks, glazed sidewalks and sheets of ice on city streets.
In Southlake, police had to shut down one lane of the service road on Highway 114 because of slick roadways. Southlake DPS advised drivers to, ” Please be weary of icy patches this morning and drive safely and slowly.”
ACCIDENT– We have a crash around eastbound Highway 114 service road just past Carroll. Currently, we have the right lane shut down.
Please be weary of icy patches this morning and drive safely and slowly. pic.twitter.com/XVTNPlgWSY
— Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 12, 2019
The city called in a sand tuck to coat the area just past Carroll Avenue, but still warned drivers to pay attention and look out for slick spots.
North Texans have another chance to get it right — temperatures Tuesday night will again dip below freezing, creating another “perfect storm” for icy shrubbery and streets.
