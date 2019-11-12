Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART announced on Tuesday, field construction of the Silver Line will start next Monday, November 18.
The 26-mile Silver Line used to be called the Cotton Belt.
The route runs from DFW Airport all the way to Southeast Plano.
The $1.1 billion project will start with removing some rails in Addison and relocating utilities near Hillcrest Road in far North Dalas.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
For construction-related questions and/or concerns, contact the Construction Hotline at 972-833-2856.
