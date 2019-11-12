Construction To Begin On DART Silver LineThe route runs from DFW Airport all the way to Southeast Plano and should be completed in 2022.

5 minutes ago

Advocates Call For Change As Hospital Plans To Take Tinslee Lewis Off Life Support In 10 DaysTime is running out for the family of 9-month-old Tinslee Lewis as they continue to search for a facility that will care for the baby who suffers from a rare heart defect.

7 minutes ago

DPD Unveils Holiday Crime InitiativeIt comes as robberies of individuals are up 14% so far this year, business robberies are up nearly 24%, stolen vehicles are up 15%, and thefts are up nearly five%.

9 minutes ago