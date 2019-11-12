FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver is dead after police say he was shot during some sort of altercation with another driver in the parking lot of a Fort Worth convenience store.
Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a store near Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. The incident involved two males who were inside their vehicles at the time.
According to police, there was an altercation between the two that led to shots being fired. One of the drivers was struck in the head and was driving away when he lost control and hit a tree. The other driver left the scene before police arrived.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
The other driver was later found at another hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. His injuries are non-life-threatening. Police have not said if those injuries were from the shooting in the parking lot.
Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.
