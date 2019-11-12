GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland High School students had an unexpected day off on the coldest day of the year so far. They woke up to learn there was no heat on the campus because crews were busy trying to fix a natural gas leak behind the building.

A spokesperson for the Garland Independent School District says Atmos Energy has been doing tests of gas lines all over the city, and noticed a leak in a line on school property Monday night. Fixing it required shutting off the gas and the heat, and it would have been too cold to hold classes without it.

Garland ISD is hopeful the gas line will be fixed on Tuesday, but said they would make the call this evening or early tomorrow about whether or not school can resume on Wednesday.

In Fort Worth, kids had to face the frigid day.

“It’s definitely Texas for you – one day hot, one day freezing,” said Deeanthony Williams, as he dropped off his children at school.

Students at Eastern Hills Elementary School arrived bundled up from head to toe for the quick dash from the car or school bus into the building.

Fort Worth ISD schools opened the doors earlier than usual, so parents could drop off kids on the way to work, when they normally have to wait outside or walk.

Jazie Cramer was thankful to be able to take her kids early so she could get to school herself. Her children usually ride the bus, and she didn’t want them to wait in the cold.

“They let us know that they’d be opening the doors a little bit earlier for the kids to get in school, so that’s why I’m bringing them a little early,” Cramer said.

Tonight temperatures are once again expected to dip into the 20s.