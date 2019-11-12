Menu
Video
Tuesday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news Tuesday, November 11.
3 hours ago
North Texas Green Beret John Wayne Walding Shares Personal Challenges Faced After Returning From Afghanistan
Walding, a war hero, nearly lost his marriage and his life.
4 hours ago
Victims Of Fiery Denton Crash Identified, Remember By Friends
Denton Police are still investigating what caused the crash and have not released their findings.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
New Night, New Tone At Dallas Police Oversight Board Meeting
Last month, there was chaos when attendees learned public comments were not on the agenda. This time they shared their appreciation from the change that came from that.
New Technology Developed In North Texas To Help Police Bust Drivers High On Marijuana
The device works similar to a breathalyzer, but uses a person’s saliva.
News Video
Weather Video
Latest Forecast
Freezing Temps Return Tonight
It's going to be a cold Tuesday night and very cold Wednesday morning.
6 hours ago
Weather Stories
High Winds Lead To Hundreds Of Power Outages In Metroplex
Oncor workers braved freezing temperatures Monday evening to restore power to neighborhoods.
Cold Front Catches Some Students, Parents By Surprise
In spite of the weather warnings, many parents said they were still caught off guard on Monday.
Brrrrr... North Texas Braces For Below Freezing Overnight Temperatures
North Texas is preparing for the coldest dose of weather yet this season as an arctic front heads our way.
Cowboys
Despite Prescott And Cooper Shredding Vikings Secondary, Cowboys Fall 28-24
In a game where Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper looked unstoppable against the Minnesota Vikings' secondary, the only thing that seemed to stop them was their own running game.
Rangers
Globe Life Field Arches Revealed As Rangers New Home 84 Percent Completed
Work is now underway on the indoor concession stands and restaurants.
Mavericks
Kemba Walker Scores 29 As Mavericks Fall To Celtics 116-106
Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Maxi Kleber had 15 points with eight boards. Kristaps Porzingis scored just four points on 1-of-11 shooting for Dallas.
Stars
Radek Faksa Scores Twice As Stars Beat Avalanche 4-1
Radek Faksa doubled his season total with two goals off rebounds and the Dallas Stars won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Tuesday night.
Latest Videos
North Texas Green Beret John Wayne Walding Shares Personal Challenges Faced After Returning From Afghanistan
Walding, a war hero, nearly lost his marriage and his life.
4 hours ago
Victims Of Fiery Denton Crash Identified, Remember By Friends
Denton Police are still investigating what caused the crash and have not released their findings.
4 hours ago
Tire Pressure Getting Low In This Cold Weather
Lots of people started their day waiting in line at gas stations to put air in their tires.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World's Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
Feds Threaten To Ground Dozens Of Southwest Airlines Jets Over Safety Concerns Regarding Used Planes
Southwest said repairs on some used Boeing 737 jets it bought were done, but not properly classified by previous owners. Southwest downplayed any risk to safety.
More
Gaylord Texan Lone Star Christmas Sweepstakes
November 12, 2019 at 10:03 pm
