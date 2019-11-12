



– The Dallas Community Police Oversight Board held its second meeting on Tuesday night.

Last month, there was chaos when attendees learned public comments were not on the agenda.

Activists told the board members they weren’t leaving until their voices were heard.

This time they shared their appreciation from the change that came from that.

“I know at the previous board meeting we had issues, concerns, limitations, but this a new day,” said Jesuorobo Enobakhare Jr., the Community Police Oversight Board Chair.

This month’s meeting began with public comments.

Attendees say there’s still a lot to discuss since the Dallas City Council voted to expand the board’s powers, giving them a budget to hire staff and fund independent investigations.

“The members of this board who have been appointed who do not think the board should even exist,” said Kaintone Thomas, the niece of Diamond Ross, who died in police custody last year. “You cannot even relate to the problems that the black and brown communities have.”

Members of Diamond Ross’ family stepped up to the podium to address the DPD officers who were reprimanded for failing to provide treatment for Ross in 2018 when she died in their custody.

“No one thought to help her throughout that whole process. My aunt could still be here today if y’all gave her that chance, but didn’t,” said Thomas.

Next month, the Diamond Ross incident will be on the agenda. There will be a discussion on whether an investigation is needed.

Meeting attendees who went to the podium to address their concerns were encouraged to file complaints.

Use of force investigations are being handled by the internal affairs division of police department.

Once a police monitor is hired, they’ll be able to observe the investigations.

They’ll report back to the board when it’s complete, giving a full report.

The board can vote on whether to accept police chief’s recommendations, make their own recommendations or launch an independent investigation.

Also at Tuesday night’s meeting:

Fortune confirms the budget for the next two years is between $450- 475,000. Says it will fund staffing, independent investigations. — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) November 13, 2019

