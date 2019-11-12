MOORE HAVEN, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a North Texas man and a Florida man were killed when their motorcycles collided over the weekend.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol 29-year-old Fabio Ramos, of Cape Coral, Florida was traveling east on a rural road and Steve Nunes, Jr., 26, of Saginaw, Texas was in from of him.
At some point Nunes, who was riding a Ducati, made an improper U-turn into the direct path of Ramos’ 2017 BMW motorcycle. The collision threw both men from their bikes and they died at the scene.
FHP says Ramos was wearing a helmet, and Nunes was not.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the riders knew each other. The crash remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.