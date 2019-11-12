FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Farmers Branch have released a sketch of a suspect who they say tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl on Saturday.
Police say they responded to the attempted abduction just before 1:30 p.m. in the 14200 block of Heritage Circle.
According to police, the child told them that an unknown man approached her with some type of weapon and that she was able to get away with minor injuries. Police say he may have had a stun gun.
A sketch of the suspect was released and he’s described as a man between 40 to 50 years old, about 5-feet tall and has a gray/white mustache. Police say he fled the scene of the incident towards Josey Lane in a silver car with no tint on the windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 972.919.1406.
