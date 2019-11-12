  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LOS ANGELES (CBDSFW.COM) – Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says he’s doing much better after a health scare.

The longtime host took to Twitter to announce the worst has passed after having emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

Sajak’s tweet said, “I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness. Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless
@TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!).”

Sajak’s co-host Vanna White took his place for the Friday taping but has no plans to replace him.

She tweeted, “Wheel of Fortune without @patsajak is like a word without vowels. I’ll fill in the blanks until you return. Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.)

Sajak, 73, said he plans to return to the show as soon as possible.

Wheel of Fortune airs Monday through Friday on CBS 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Sajak and White have co-hosted the show since the early 1980s.

