Nearly 100 Firefighters Put Out 4-Alarm Fire At Food Distribution Warehouse Near Fair ParkThere were only "a handful of people" at the warehouse closing up the building when the fire began and everyone made it out safely.

4 minutes ago

Keller Couple Who Lost Son Who Served Country Shares Path To PeaceWhen Alex Viola asked his mother and father to take care of his truck while he was in Afghanistan, they never imagined he wouldn't make it home to pick it up. His father said they raised $60,000 last weekend for the Green Beret Foundation in Alex’s name.

4 hours ago

Volunteers Expand Search For Hood County Missing Mother Jenn PautenisFamily members said Pautenis’ husband Ed, told them his wife of two years had walked out of the house on her own a few days after they had returned from a road trip to Tennessee.

4 hours ago