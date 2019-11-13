DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten people, ranging in age from 7 to 58, were taken to Dallas hospitals due to Carbon Monoxide exposure.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said shortly before 8:00 p.m. firefighters and medics responded to a call at the Calvary Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church at 1402 Ann Arbor Avenue, in far South Dallas for an unconscious person.
When they arrived, they found multiple people were complaining of symptoms consistent with Carbon Monoxide exposure.
Complaints ranged from lethargy and dizziness to headaches and nausea.
A total of seven rescue units, along with an EMS Supervisor, were dispatched to the location.
A propane grill was reportedly being used inside the building for cooking, while the doors were closed; causing enough of a buildup of the deadly, colorless, odorless gas that it resulted in adverse health effects for a lot of the people inside.
It is unclear whether the location was equipped with Carbon Monoxide alarms, but Dallas Fire-Rescue encourages them to be installed in a central location, on every level of the home and in other locations where required by applicable laws, codes or standards.
There is no word on anyone’s conditions as of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.
