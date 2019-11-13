Comments
HONDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 14-year-old South Texas girl missing nearly a month.
According to the Hondo Police, Eva Marie Garcia, 14, was last seen at her home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 16.
She is currently listed as a runaway and officers have been unable to find her, the family said they have not made contact with her either.
Garcia is described as 5’2” 110 pounds with brown eyes and curly brown hair. Police say she may have died her hair pink.
Anyone with information regarding her location, can call police at 830-426-5353 or the Medina County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-FOR-CUFF.
Hondo is about 41 miles west of San Antonio.
You must log in to post a comment.