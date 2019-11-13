DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man in Dallas admitted to fatally shooting another man but said it was in self-defense after claiming the victim exposed himself to his children at a convenience store earlier this month, police said.
Antonio Dunn, 34, was arrested Tuesday for the Nov. 1 murder of Henry Crayton.
According to the arrest affidavit, the incident began outside the Plaza Now store in the 3100 block of Great Trinity Forest Way when Crayton was approached by Dunn.
The affidavit stated that Dunn accused Crayton of exposing himself to his children, which led to an argument. The two then took that argument across the street to a vacant lot, where they began physically fighting.
According to the affidavit, during the fight Crayton took out a knife and Dunn pulled out a gun. Dunn then allegedly fired at least three times at Crayton, which led to his death. Dunn then ran away from the scene.\
Witnesses told police about the incident and helped them identify Dunn as the man who shot Crayton. One witness also confirmed to police that there was an accusation about Crayton exposing himself to Dunn’s children.
Those interviews along with surveillance video led to Dunn’s arrest.
Police said Dunn admitted to killing Crayton but claimed it was in self-defense. The 34-year-old has been charged with murder with a bond set at $100,000.
