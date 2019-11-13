Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man found wounded and lying in the street in Pleasant Grove told Dallas police he was shot after being robbed.
Police got the call around 11:00 p.m. and found the victim in the middle of St. Augustine Drive, near Military Parkway.
Despite being shot several times the victim was able to tell officers that two men approached him with guns, robbed him and then shot him.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
So far, investigators have released no information about the suspects.
