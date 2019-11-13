



Dallas police say it was on September 21 when Cadena pulled Jonna King out of her car in the parking garage of the Statler Hotel and then beat her with a fire extinguisher so viciously that she lay in a coma for days after.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Cadena then carjacked the woman’s Toyota Corolla and drove it around the garage until he slammed into a wall. He was arrested after the victim was found unconscious, with severe bruising and swelling to her face and head.

Dallas County prosecutors charged Cadena with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery, but he was able to bond out of jail — twice.

Cadena made his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

“Violent criminals should not be released when they pose a danger to the community. In this instance, a violent defendant was released not once, but twice, after posting minor bonds,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is determined to hold Mr. Cadena accountable for his brutal crime – and to keep him detained pending trial.”

King, his alleged victim, spent 4 days in the ICU at Baylor Hospital, but has nerve damage to her arms and legs as a result of the beating.

If convicted of the carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury charge Cadena faces up to 25 years in federal prison.