



Less than a week after being named the performer at this year’s Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show, singer Ellie Goulding has threatened to cancel her performance after fans criticized the Salvation Army’s alleged stance on the LGBTQ community.

The Grammy-nominated singer was scheduled to perform during halftime of the game against the Buffalo Bills, but now the team may need to find a replacement.

Goulding had posted on Instagram Tuesday about being thankful for being able to work with the Salvation Army. However, a fan’s comment caught Goulding’s attention after it accused the organization of trans and homophobia.

Goulding went on to reply about her concern with the Salvation Army, which kicks off its annual Red Kettle campaign during the Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

“Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community,” she wrote. “I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this.”

On its website, the Salvation Army said it will offer assistance with shelter and poverty to anyone who needs it. It also said it’s “committed to serving the LGBTQ community.”

CBS 11 has reached out for a statement from the Salvation Army but has not yet received a response.