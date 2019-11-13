DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A food distribution warehouse caught fire in Dallas Wednesday, leading to a call for nearly 100 firefighters to put it out.

It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. at 1805 Chastnut Street, near the Fair Park area.

When firefighters arrived at the large ORS Food Co. warehouse, they saw flames coming from the side of the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Though efforts at an offensive attack were initiated, the fire was well in its advanced stages so firefighters pulled back and command requested a second alarm response.

The fire eventually necessitated a fourth alarm, as nearly 100 firefighters used ground and arial lines to surround the building in an effort to drown the flames out.

There were only “a handful of people” at the warehouse closing up the building when the fire began and everyone made it out safely.

It’s not clear what caused the fire and due to the amount of damage, it’s not clear when fire investigators will be able to get inside.

As a result of the fire, the Austin Street Center had to evacuate.

“Initially we thought it was a small fire, but it quickly became an increasing concern,” said CEO Daniel Roby. “We had to evacuate 34 of our program residents from our facility that is directly next to the property, and that’s when the power went out in the main shelter.”

Power to the shelter came back on around 8:15 p.m.