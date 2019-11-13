FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives have connected a stolen car belonging to a homicide victim to a triple shooting that happened on Timber Ridge Drive in Burleson.
Allen Foster, 58, of Fort Worth died after he was shot in the 2500 block of Bomar Ave. His silver Chevy Malibu was stolen during the November 5th crime. It was then used the next morning during the shooting in Burleson.
Burleson Police Department detectives developed a viable suspect lead during their investigation. Henry Anthony McKinney, 30, was linked to two other shootings that happened in Fort Worth, according to police.
Burleson PD, Fort Worth PD, the Johnson County STOP Task Force, and the Texas Rangers worked together to investigate each crime and McKinney.
He was arrested on a traffic stop on Nov. 12 without incident.
McKinney is in the Tarrant County jail on three counts of Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Additional charges to include Capital Murder are forthcoming.
